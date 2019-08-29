UPDATE: Johnstown middle, high schools lockdown lifted, normal dismissal

UPDATE: 8/29 – 2:25 p.m. — Greater Johnstown School District has reported on their facebook page that the lockdown has been lifted. Dismissal from the schools will carry on at their normal time.

The shelter in place and lockdown have been lifted and students will be dismissed as usual. Thank you for your patience and if you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me at 533-5670 Posted by Greater Johnstown School District on Thursday, August 29, 2019

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in the Greater Johnstown School District have reported that the High School, Middle School, and Bishop McCort have been placed on lockdown due to a police situation in the Hornerstown area.

Police report they are searching for a young black male wearing all black clothes in the area. They’ve also reported that there is no direct threat to the schools but are on lockdown as a safety precaution.

We will update this story as information from the schools and/or police becomes available.