UPDATE: Johnstown middle, high schools lockdown lifted, normal dismissal

UPDATE: 8/29 – 2:25 p.m. — Greater Johnstown School District has reported on their facebook page that the lockdown has been lifted. Dismissal from the schools will carry on at their normal time.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in the Greater Johnstown School District have reported that the High School, Middle School, and Bishop McCort have been placed on lockdown due to a police situation in the Hornerstown area.
Police report they are searching for a young black male wearing all black clothes in the area. They’ve also reported that there is no direct threat to the schools but are on lockdown as a safety precaution.
We will update this story as information from the schools and/or police becomes available.