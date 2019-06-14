Officials identify 2 killed in Pennsylvania lightning strike

KECKSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two people killed by a lightning strike in a Pennsylvania county park.

Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha says 18-year-old Brendan McGowan, of North Huntingdon, and 19-year-old Kaitlyn Rosensteel, of Donoroa, died Thursday afternoon at Mammoth Park near Kecksburg.

Bacha said witnesses found the pair below a large splintered tree. Bystanders started CPR, followed by park police, but they were unable to revive the victims.

Strong thunderstorms had moved through the area around the time, bringing a cluster of lightning strikes to the area around the park. The strike occurred on a peninsula that juts out into the 24-acre lake.

Mammoth Park is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.
 

