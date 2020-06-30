Officials advise fireworks safety ahead of July 4th weekend

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday this weekend, medical and emergency officials are reminding everyone to be smart and safe if you’re using fireworks this Independence Day.

Nationally, there are 12,000 fireworks-related injuries each year, ranging from third-degree burns to loss of vision or limbs.

“For many communities that are not having professional displays, use glow lights, confetti poppers, those types of things, but keep yourself and your family safe,”

Dr. Jenny Ziembicki, Medical Director of the Burn Center at UPMC Mercy, said.

Hospitals around the country see between 50% and 80% of firework injuries during the two weeks before and after the Fourth of July.