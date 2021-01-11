NY woman faces DUI charges after Elk County crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York woman is facing charges in relation to the head-on crash in Ridgway Township on Sept. 23.

Jessica L. Mead, 27, of Hornell, N.Y., is facing felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and felony accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, along with misdemeanor DUI, plus numerous traffic citations.

State police allege Mead had a blood-alcohol content of .259% after the Sept. 23 crash on Route 219 in Ridgway Township. The crash sent the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital.

Mead was also taken to the hospital and when she spoke to state police, she didn’t know why she was there. Police say she also smelled of alcohol and seemed confused about where she was driving from and to at the time of the crash. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 3.

