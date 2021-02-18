Nursing home residents evacuated after fire causes heavy smoke

CAMBRIA COUNTY, EBENSBURG, PA — Nursing home residents were evacuated from Cambria Care Center on Wednesday night on Manor Drive in Ebensburg.

Firefighters initially responded to a fire coming from the inside of the building around 6 p.m.

They say the fire was put out within minutes but their main concern was the excessive smoke filling the 5 story building from the bottom floor to the 4th floor. Crews stayed until about 10:30 p.m.

Fire officials tell us the fire came from electrical issues with a washer/dryer unit on the south wing of the building, leading to heavy smoke.

All residents were able to go back into the building and no injuries are reported.

