Northern Cambria family receives visit from Myles Garrett after losing home in fire

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA COUNTY — The day your son or daughter is born is suppose to be one of the happiest days of your life. The Abrams family in Northern Cambria was welcoming their new baby boy named Beckham when they got a call that turned their world upside down.

Liz and Tommy Abrams were in the recovery area at Conemaugh Twp. hospital after a planned C- Section when one of their friends called Tommy.

“I swiped decline twice and the third time Liz is like you better answer that something might be wrong,” Tommy said. “I answered and a friend of mine was standing outside our apartment and him and his wife were going for a walk and they were like are you home?”

Liz and Tommy along with their 10-year-old son Landon weren’t home. The entire apartment building went up in flames, 14 hours after their second son was born. The family lost everything in the fire.

“When you think about everything that you own, everything that your kids have and your wife has and it’s gone it’s like what do you do? That was uh a hard pill to swallow ya know after welcoming Beckham into the world. If we would have waited until April 9 our due date, we may have been home and not here talking to you today.”

Lost in the rubble was all of Tommy’s Cleveland Browns jerseys. He’s been a big fan since the 80’s. But his son Landon, who is diagnosed with Autism also lost all his dinosaur toys in the fire.

Luckily for the Abrams, a surprise visitor changed that.

In the heart of Steelers country, Cleveland Browns player, Myles Garrett showed up to where the Abrams are staying.

“We got up yesterday and were kinda hanging out here at the house and all of a sudden Sue (Tommy’s mother in law) was like he’s here,” Tommy said.

Tommy said he’s been in contact with Myles before and has even chatted with him a few times on Twitter. He said Garrett asked for his address and asked if it would be okay for him to come to where Tommy and his family were staying. A few days later, Garrett arrived and he didn’t come empty handed. ike Landon, Garrett also has a interest in dinosaurs and gifted Landon with several toys.

“He came here for us and that’s what is important,” Tommy said.

Through the rubble and despair, the Abrams have come out the other side with a memory to last them a lifetime.

If you would like to donate to help the family with expenses as they rebuild their lives you can do so here: lizsmego1123@gmail.com