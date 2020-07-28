Northern Blair Backpack Program holds mask fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Northern Blair Backpack Program (NBBP) is starting a fundraiser for face masks that can be purchased to support the Bellwood Antis and Tyrone School Districts.

The NBBP will mail the masks to the address you provide. The NBBP said that depending on the size of the child, you may want to consider an adult mask.

Four design options are available. Two masks feature the mascots of Bellwood Antis and Tyrone School Districts. The other two designs contain the phrases “Be Kind” and “I’m Actually Smiling.”

Support of this fundraiser will help feed children in need in the Bellwood Antis and Tyrone School Districts during the 2020-21 school year.

The NBBP supplies food to children in need at the end of each week that contain meals and snacks for Saturday and Sunday or through an extended holiday weekend. The food can include granola bars, instant oatmeal, fruit cups, juice boxes, pasta meals and peanut butter.

Most of the food distributed is purchased and shipped from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Harrisburg.

Anyone that would like to purchase a mask can do so on the NBBP’s website.