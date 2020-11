BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Northern Bedford County School District will close their buildings from Nov. 11-30 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the district announced on Tuesday

Students will return to school on Dec. 1 and will continue their school work online until that time.

According to an announcement on the district’s website, there are over 30 close contacts of a positive case in the district since Monday.