North Central PA CareerLink reopening to public

(WTAJ) — North Central PA CareerLink is reopening to the public by appointment and is expanding the virtual services provided to job seekers and employers.
Virtual services have been offered since mid-March due to COVID-19. While the organization is strongly encouraging customers to continue to use the virtual services, limited on-site services will be available.
To schedule an appointment, call between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the following location in your county:
Elk County CareerLink 814-834-2858
McKean County CareerLink 814-363-9100
Clearfield County CareerLink 814-765-8221
Potter County CareerLink 814-274-9330
DuBois County CareerLink 814-371-0250
Jefferson County CareerLink 814-938-0504
Masks will be required of all customers entering the center.
The following virtual services are available:
- Adult education classes
- All employer services
- Career counseling
- Eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service
- Job search assistance
- On-the-job training programs
- Resume assistance
- Virtual workshops
- Youth Programming and work readiness services