North Central PA CareerLink reopening to public

(WTAJ) — North Central PA CareerLink is reopening to the public by appointment and is expanding the virtual services provided to job seekers and employers.

Virtual services have been offered since mid-March due to COVID-19. While the organization is strongly encouraging customers to continue to use the virtual services, limited on-site services will be available.



To schedule an appointment, call between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the following location in your county:

Elk County CareerLink 814-834-2858

McKean County CareerLink 814-363-9100

Clearfield County CareerLink 814-765-8221

Potter County CareerLink 814-274-9330

DuBois County CareerLink 814-371-0250

Jefferson County CareerLink 814-938-0504

Masks will be required of all customers entering the center.

The following virtual services are available: