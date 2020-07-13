North Central PA CareerLink reopening to public

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN Image

(WTAJ) — North Central PA CareerLink is reopening to the public by appointment and is expanding the virtual services provided to job seekers and employers.

Virtual services have been offered since mid-March due to COVID-19. While the organization is strongly encouraging customers to continue to use the virtual services, limited on-site services will be available.

To schedule an appointment, call between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the following location in your county:

Elk County CareerLink  814-834-2858

McKean County CareerLink  814-363-9100

Clearfield County CareerLink   814-765-8221

Potter County CareerLink   814-274-9330

DuBois County CareerLink   814-371-0250

Jefferson County CareerLink   814-938-0504

Masks will be required of all customers entering the center.

The following virtual services are available:

  • Adult education classes
  • All employer services
  • Career counseling
  • Eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service
  • Job search assistance
  • On-the-job training programs
  • Resume assistance
  • Virtual workshops
  • Youth Programming and work readiness services

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss