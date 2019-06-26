North American Höganäs High Alloys expanding, adds new jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — More jobs are coming to Cambria County thanks to a local company’s expansion.

North American Höganäs High Alloys, LLC. announced it’s expanding it’s operations in Johnstown.

The company, which produces powdered metal products, is adding a 24,000 square-foot building and buying new machinery.

It’ll also create 25 new full-time positions for residents over the next 3 years, and retain the 135 positions already there.

Höganäs received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $75,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $19,600 workforce development grant to help the company train workers, up to $50,000 in job creation tax credits to be distributed upon the creation of new jobs, and up to $500,000 in Enterprise Zone tax credits for the company’s investment in a designated distressed area.