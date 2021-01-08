Norfolk Southern furloughs employees at Juniata Locomotive Shop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Norfolk Southern has furloughed “fewer than 20 mechanical employees” at their Juniata Locomotive Shop location.
Norfolk Southern said the decision is in part of overall plans to align their operations with the current economy.
You can read their full statement below:
Today, Norfolk Southern informed employees at our Juniata Locomotive Shop of the furlough of fewer than 20 mechanical employees. This announcement is part of overall plans to align our operations with the current economy.NORFOLK SOUTHERN
Furlough decisions are always particularly difficult. We will work with furloughed employees that may have the opportunity to apply for positions, as available, anywhere else on the NS system. NS appreciates the hard work and commitment of all the men and women on the Thoroughbred Team and will continue our strong presence in this area.
