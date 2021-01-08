Norfolk Southern furloughs employees at Juniata Locomotive Shop

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Pennsylvania’s six veterans homes, operated by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), have begun onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents and staff.

The vaccination clinics, which are administered by CVS/OmniCare as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, will continue to be administered through early February to ensure all residents and staff who want the vaccine receive it.

“This long-awaited and welcome vaccine is bringing some positive energy to our veterans homes in the New Year,” said Charles Terrery, DMVA’s chief pharmacist. “While the COVID-19 vaccine will not be the cure for the virus, it will help us to further safeguard the health of the residents who live in our homes and the staff who care for them. We are grateful to everyone who worked expeditiously to make the vaccine available and are looking forward to a much brighter and healthier 2021.”

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania are prioritized as part of the PA Department of Health’s first phase of those eligible to receive the free vaccine. A second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is required after three weeks to reach full effectiveness and will be scheduled accordingly at each of the six homes. Vaccinations are being made available to all residents and staff, but they are not required to receive the vaccine.

Each Veterans Home will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PA Department of Health (DOH), and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) care guidance.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the PA Department of Health website.