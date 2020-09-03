Noose found in tree near Penn State DuBois campus

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A noose was found hanging from a tree on Monument Hill above the Penn State DuBois campus, according to M. Scott McBride, chancellor and chief academic officer of Penn State DuBois.

In an email sent to the campus community, McBride said the noose was found on Sept. 1 and that the incident is being investigated by Penn State Police. McBride also said that a bias incident report has been filed.

McBride said that “such hate-filled actions of racism and attempts at intimidation are simply not welcome in our community.”

“Again, let me reaffirm in the strongest possible terms that there is no place for hate on our campus and in our community,” McBride continued. “We offer support to those impacted or who feel victimized and will continue championing diversity, equity and inclusion.”