Nonprofit organization working to maintain the beauty of historic downtown DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Clearfield County organization is working to keep its downtown in tip top shape.

The non profit “Downtown DuBois” organization is helping businesses maintain the outside of their stores through various projects. Those projects include clean up events, and funding for improvement projects.

The organizations beautification chairman, Eddie Tate, says events like their annual spring clean up help to keep the town clean, but that people need to work the other 364 days of the year.

“Everyone can do their part. If you’re walking down the street, and there’s a garbage can nearby,” Tate said. “Pick something up and throw it in the garbage can if it’s lying on the sidewalk. Our downtown is a beautiful downtown, and everyone needs to do their part to keep it looking that way.”

Tate also shared with WTAJ the non profits plans for their next downtown project. Which includes installing pots and plants at all the intersections. We’re told that starts next week.