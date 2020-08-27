Non-profit plans to diversify an Altoona neighborhood

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The empty space in Altoona from 11th Ave. and 16th Street down to Howard Ave. won’t be empty for long. Non-profit, The Nehemiah Project’ has a plan in the works for this space and the surrounding community.

The group has plans to build 19 new modern homes in Altoona’s Lower Fairview Section. Some homes on the block were torn down more than 10 years ago. The Nehemiah Project bought the land and it’s been an empty lot ever since.

Nehemiah Project’s Dr. Peter Joudry says”they were dilapidated homes. They were homes that oftentimes were no longer inhabitable but were used as drug houses and its just not a nice thing to have in a neighborhood.” he emphasizes that the goal here isn’t to gentrify the neighborhood, but to diversify it. He adds “we are in fact here to diversify and provide kind of a community atmosphere where we’re all learning from one another, cooperating with one another and enjoying one another.”

We spoke with two 11th street residents who also think it’s shaping up to be a good plan.

Jonathan Perez says “it’ll bring the value on the property and also maybe hopefully people will want to remodel their homes.” And Nick Brounce says “I can see that as causing other people to clean up the area… I don’t see why it wouldn’t be a bad idea.”

The Nehemiah Project plans to rent these houses out to working professionals and they’ll go for about $1,100 to $1,200 per month.

Joudry says some extra dollars from the renovation will go into the Nehemiah Project

that is working on upgrading its facility to provide more recreation for local families.