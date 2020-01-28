Non-profit gets help for telethon

Typically the Huntingdon County non-profit pride, is limited by space they can store their donations.

But, this year with a space the size of a football field, those restrictions shouldn’t be a problem.

Jay White lives in Huntingdon and has volunteered for 20 years with Huntingdon county “PRIDE”, which stands for “Promoting, Rehabilitation, Independence, Dignity and Education”.

He says he started volunteering after the organization helped his father, who was recovering from a stroke.

“We had a hospital bed, there was a chair, a potty chair, all the equipment we needed to keep him in the house,” White, said.

PRIDE also helps people in the county with services like, speech therapy, early intervention and horseback riding therapy, all for free.

The Executive Director of PRIDE, Adam Pfingstle, says people donate items to be auctioned off for their telethon fundraiser in March every year.

This year, a member of the community is donating half the space of his 52,000 square foot warehouse, for P.R.I.D.E.To store donated items before the telethon.

“Right now there wasn’t wasn’t many empty buildings available, which is good news for the economy, but it’s hard for us to be able to find places to store everything,” Pfingstle, said.

The items will be taken to the Smithfield Township Fire Hall, for the telethon happening from March 18th to the 21st.

“We’ve worked out of everything, almost a closet, to whatever this is,” White, said. “This is just wonderful.”

You can call (814)643-5001 during the telethon. The telethon hours will be 4PM-12AM Wednesday and Thursday and from 4PM till’ the last item is auctioned off, on Friday.