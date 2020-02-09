Non-profit fund raises with”Blues and Brews”

ALTOONA (WTAJ) — The We Care Foundation helps fund physical, speech, language and occupational therapy for people from birth to 21 years of age.The programs are provided in the building that used to house Easter Seals in Altoona.

Saturday’s fundraiser at the Casino at Lakemont Park was the organizations 7th annual. It was beer themed, showcasing 50 brews from 16 vendors. Amy and Jeff Savino were among those enjoying the party, but they didn’t forget the reason they came. Their son, 12 year old Adam was diagnosed with autism at age 3 which led them to ‘We Care.’ Amy says “there’s just no better feeling than all the support of everybody for kids like Adam and all the kids in the community. Its just wonderful… Its amazing.”

The Savino’s say that Adam is progressing each year and has a bright future. Jeff, who is now on the ‘We Care’ board says he’s seen their services be a huge help to kids and adults.

Over 400 people attended on Saturday night. Members of the board say they expected to raise $21,000 from the event.

This is just one of the fundraisers ‘We Care’ hosts throughout the year. Jeff says they’re starting to see more and more folks participating which is great for the local children with disabilities.