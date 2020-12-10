No visitors allowed at Conemaugh Nason

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the safety of its patients and staff, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center will crack down on its visitor policy, allowing no visitors of as Dec. 11.

Patients in labor or under the age of 18 are just a couple of few exemptions, which are listed below:

Labor and Delivery patients will be limited to one support person for the duration of their stay.

Patients under 18 will be limited to one parent/guardian for the duration of their stay.

One visitor to assist patients who are physically unable and need assistance during ambulatory appointments;

Visitors must return to their vehicle until the patient is ready for pick up.

End of Life as well as other situations where the attending physician in coordination with staff will approve the patient’s well-being or mental state benefits from a visitor.

All visitors will be screened and required to wear a mask. Those with a positive screen will be asked to leave.

THE LATEST