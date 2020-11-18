No in-person visitors for 2021 Groundhog’s Day

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around. At sunrise on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster’s prediction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There will be no visitors on Groundhog’s Day this year in Punxsutawney.

Punxsutawney Phil will still be making his appearance on Feb. 2, but there will be no in-person attendance or guests on the grounds due to potential risks of COVID-19.

The live ceremony will be broadcasted to media outlets and a live stream will be provided online. Information on the virtual events will be listed on their website.

“We have been in contact with health officials and those providing guidance,” Jeffrey Lundy, president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club said. “The health and safety of our faithful followers and everyone associated with Phil’s prognostication has been our number one priority.”

Lundy said if it is determined that in-person activities related to Groundhog’s Day can be held, that information will be available. However, Lundy said it is very unlikely.

“The guests who come to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney each February from around the world are a key component to making Groundhog Day so special. We look forward to the day when we can welcome back all our guests and faithful followers, hopefully in February of 2022,” Lundy continued.

MORE WTAJ STORIES