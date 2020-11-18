NJ woman charged in overdose death of former fellow inmate

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Jersey woman was arraigned on Wednesday in relation to an overdose death in Blair County in 2019.

Taquila “Doogie” Thompson, 42, of Newark, N.J., was arraigned on felony drug delivery resulting in death and related charges for the Nov. 2019 overdose death of Whitney Gutshall in Hollidaysburg.

Police found 37 bags of heroin and three empty bags in Guttshall’s bedroom after she was found dead on Nov. 12, 2019. Police allege Thompson was the source.

An autopsy showed the victim died of cocaine and fentanyl overdose. Money transfers at Walmart and cellphone messages and records were used to connect Thompson to the drugs found in Gotshall’s bedroom, according to the charges.

The two women, who both had previous drug convictions, once served time together at SCI Muncy in 2014.

Thompson is currently being held in the Blair County Prison.

MORE WTAJ STORIES