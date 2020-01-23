Nittany Valley Sports Centre gets approval for second building and parking lot

Sherry Tirko takes her two daughters to gymnastic class at Nittany Valley Sports Centre Several Times a Week. She says a second Sports Complex would help her girls.

“My kids that do gymnastics, they actually don’t have enough room in this facility to host meets for all the different types of gymnatics they do at the same time,” Sherry Tirko, from Warriors Mark, said. “So, a bigger facility would be useful.”

In November the Patton Township Board of Supervisors gave the sports centre permission to build a new 52,000 square foot facility with wood floors.

This building will be right next to their current indoor turf facility.

Wednesday night, supervisors approved the land development for the parking lot, and for the master plans revisions.

The revisions include shrinking an outdoor multi-use field a third of the size, to expand their parking lot to a total of 476 spots .

Michael Lee, General Manager of Nittany Valley Sports Centre, says the new building would primarily be for events, instead of local teams and residents.

“Tournaments, youth and adult sports tournaments and other events like trade shows and conventions, musical events, anything else that needs a big open hard floor venue,” Lee, said.

The expansion could also help with league teams and events.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau says, right now the Christ Community Church in State College rents out gym to leagues.

“There are opportunities where both that facility and the expansion at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre will be able to partner on tournaments,” Gerdes, said.

“I think it would be a good addition to the area. I think the facility so far has worked out really well for the area,” Tirko, said.