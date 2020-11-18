Nittany Express launches business expansion

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, Nittany Express celebrated the grand opening of their parking, shuttle, and maintenance services at the University Park Airport.

For the past 20 years, Nittany Express has provided transportation services across Central Pennsylvania. Expanding upon their customer service counter in the airport, they’ll now provide 24/7 parking in one of 220 spots… along with a shuttle to and from the lot.

Customers can also have their cars serviced or washed in the new facilities.

They say this expansion of their business is thanks to $10,000 in CARES Act funding.

Vice President of Operations Jalelah Ahmed says launching a travel based business during the pandemic has been difficult, but they’ll continue to serve the community and follow all safety precautions.

She says an app will soon be available for service and ride booking.