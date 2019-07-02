Nine-year-old badly injured by explosive device

(WTAJ/WPVI) — Fireworks and Fourth of July go hand in hand, but every year hundreds of people are hurt setting off celebratory displays around the holiday.

It something Philadelphia Police are already dealing with.

A nine-year-old girl’s hands, arms, and face were severely injured when an illegal explosive device went off while she was holding it.

The child was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning where she is in critical condition.

Police say her father bought two of the explosives from a man on a street Saturday night.

After setting off one of the illegal devices investigators say he left the other on a mantle.

While the girl was home alone she picked up the explosive and it went off.

Police could not confirm if she lit or it simply detonated from holding it.

“The captain said earlier; we don’t know if she just had it in her hand, even by shaking it. Since there is no quality control in the united states on them and they are not even legally imported here, we don’t know what the contents is,” said detective Tim Brooks: Philadelphia Bomb Disposal Unit.

Police may file charges against the girl’s father.

They are also trying to locate the person who sold him the illegal explosives.

They warn others to stay away from those types of devices because they can easily detonate.