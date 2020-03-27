1  of  2
Nine additional counties added to ‘Stay at Home’ Order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Governor Wolf has expanded the ‘Stay at Home’ Order to nine additional counties in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The nine new counties added include:

  • Berks
  • Butler
  • Lackawanna
  • Lancaster
  • Luzerne
  • Pike
  • Wayne
  • Westmoreland
  • York

This order goes into effect Friday, March 27, 2020, at 8 p.m. and will continue until April 6, 2020.

There are a total of 19 counties under the ‘Stay at Home’ Order in Pennsylvania.

The order now includes these 19 counties: Allegheny, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.

