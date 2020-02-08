Every year, on the Friday before Valentine’s Day, people around the world with special needs get a prom all for themselves.

The event is growing globally with over 700 churches now hosting the enchanting evening.

Lisa Lesher, Coordinator of “Night to Shine” in Boalsburg, says people with disabilities are often looked over or forgotten, but Friday night was all about celebrating them.

Stephen Hipple has autism and other intellectual disabilities.

Friday night, Stephen and others like him in his community enjoyed dancing, singing, cheers while walking down a tunnel, getting hair and makeup done, and pictures on the red carpet.



Friday night, 160 guests with special needs came to Calvary Harvest Fields Church in Boalsburg for a prom designed just for them.

Each guest was paired with a volunteer “Buddy” to make the night extra fun.

Another three hundred volunteers who helped make the dance possible, were able to attend.

“It gives them an opportunity to just feel like the most important person in the world and that is truly something that, I think people take for granted, to have somebody celebrate you, and to celebrate something that’s just that special,” Dusty Sharer, Stephen’s “Buddy”, said.

In just it’s sixth year, the Tim Tebow Foundation is now sponsoring “Night to Shine” in 721 churches globally, including a new one this year in Altoona.

“The Tebow Foundation reached out to me, asking if it was OK being that close,” Lesher, said. “I knew that we needed another location, because of us growing, I wasn’t sure how that was going to affect our numbers, but we had more guests sign up this year.”

To keep up with the growing crowds in coming years, Boalsburg’s “Night to Shine”, Lisa Lesher says they need more volunteers and a bigger venue.

“We are outgrowing the spot that we have and it’s just a matter of…I’m not sure what it will look like for next year,” Lesher, said.

Lesher said they have been getting less money from the Tim Tebow Foundation every year, as they have been expanding and responsible for funding more and more churches for hosting the event every year. “Night to Shine” in Boalsburg received $2,000, for the event this year. It took $14,000 to put the event on. The rest of the money came from grants or donations.

She says this is special treatment the guests aren't used to.

“The joy that’s radiating on their faces is amazing,” Lesher, said.