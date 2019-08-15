“Night at the Museum 2” happening at the Clearfield County Historical Society

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to travel back in time, you have the opportunity to do just that! The Clearfield County Historical Society is hosting “Night at The Museum 2” on August 15th from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Kerr House Museum in Clearfield.

Over 20 volunteers will be portraying historical figures that have ties to Clearfield County. The Board Director of the historical society, Julie Houston says events like these help keep history alive.

The event is family friendly and free to everyone. The Clearfield County Historical Society is located at 104 E Pine Street in Clearfield.

