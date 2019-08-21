Niagara Falls man charged with animal abuse and for lying about it after dog covered in maggots dies

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say a man lied about his dog being hit by a car. They also claim the dog was covered in maggots before it died.

Niagara Falls police have charged 57 year-old John Pichcuskie of Niagara Fall with aggravated animal cruelty for neglecting his Siberian husky and lying about it.

SPCA Animal Control Officer Ryan Scott says this happens way too often.

“More so because they’re afraid of the repercussions,” Scott said.

The Husky was brought to the SPCA of Niagara County earlier this month. The man who brought the dog in said it was hit by a car, but police say that was a lie. Instead, the owner paid his friend $20 to bring the dog in.

“We’re usually pretty good at feeling out what the truth is. Animals get turned in that are owned animals, they say it’s a stray when it’s actually their animal,” Scott said. “However, the condition that this dog was in was not ok.”

Scott says the dog was neglected for a while.

“This dog came in covered in maggots,” he said. “There were maggots covering his eyelids, in his eyes, coming out of his skin. Our staff tried their hardest to bring this dog back to full health.”

Although the dog was brought in for care, it was too late.

“After recieving extensive medical treatment by our staff he actually had passed away,” Scott said.

He said if you know you can’t take care of an animal, turn it in.

“We’re here to help, but when you let it get to that extent and you tell us it was a stray, that’s a problem,” Scott said.