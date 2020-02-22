NFL player, PSU alum asks Way Fruit Farm to ship apple butter

In Port Matilda, a farm is giving a well known Penn State alumni a taste of Centre County.

Jason Coopey owns Way Fruit Farm.

He says the agent of Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver, Chris Godwin got in contact with him, asking for nine cases of apple butter.

Godwin played football for Penn State from 2014-to-2016.

His agent told Coopey they would do whatever it takes to get apple butter shipped to Central Florida.

“For us it meant a lot, that a player know in the NFL reached back out to us, that wanted one of our products,” Coopey, said. “So, for us it was just really touching that they remebered their time here in Happy Valley and as well as the time spent with us at Way Fruit Farm.”

The apple butter is made with a mixture of their apples from the farm.

Coopey says he anticipates sending godwin more apple butter when he runs out.