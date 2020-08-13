Geisinger contributes to Huntingdon County Farm Museum

Although the Huntingdon County Fair was cancelled this year, their farm museum is doubling in size by adding a second building.

The new building will include antique tractors, and pictures from farms from years ago of the machinery.

Geisinger health gave them the $75,000 they needed to make the project happen.



“We were on life support.,” Barry Anderson, President for the Farm Museum at the Huntingdon County Fair, said. “We were alive and we had a dream, but we were just on life support, we weren’t really moving ahead and when Geisinger stepped up with their contribution, that’s what made it come to life.”



“Part of our plan is to really during fair week and things like that where there’s events at the fair is to be able to have space in that building where we can come out and do free health screenings and health information,” Kirk Thomas, Chief Administrator for Lewistown Hospital and Geisinger Western Region, said.

The new building will be called “Geisinger Hall”. The project is expected to be finished and open to the public by May.