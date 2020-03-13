Charges filed in shooting of 4-month-old in Indiana County

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Indiana man was arraigned Friday morning after a 4-month-old was shot on February 1, at a home in Indiana.

James Melvin Williamson, Sr., 21, was charged with one count aggravated assault – felony 2, one count of discharge of a firearm in an occupied structure – felony 3, and one count endangering the welfare of children – felony 3 and was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Williamson allegedly shot the 4-month-old when he fired a lawfully-owned 9mm handgun while he was trying to remove it from the holster while sitting on his couch.

Police report the use of trajectory poles and believe the bullet traveled through a couch cushion. Traveling at a downward angle, police say the bullet exited the cushion and struck the child who was in a child safety seat on the floor near the couch.

The bullet struck the child seat before striking the child in the chest and then exited the seat, hitting the floor and landing on a shelf in the living room.

Police report that they still have no reason to believe this was intentional, however, upon consultation with the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, they believe this constitutes a reckless discharge of the gun.

The child is continuing to receive treatment at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and is expected to survive.