NEWRY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Civil Rights Rally will take place at the Newry Lion’s Club on Saturday, June 27th at 3 p.m.

The rally will be presented by Progress for People of Color and will feature multiple guest speakers including PA State Representative Lou Schmitt.

There will be a live performance by Natalie Holsey, grill-fired food and people of all ages are welcome to attend.

If more event information, email PPCPennsylvania@gmail.com.