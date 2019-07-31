Newborn found abandoned on porch in Philadelphia suburb

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Police say an hours-old newborn found abandoned on the porch of a home in a Philadelphia suburb is doing OK.

The baby girl was discovered wrapped in a blanket when she was discovered on Tuesday afternoon when temperatures were in the mid-90s.

Upper Darby police tweeted a photo of the baby and asked for help locating the parents.

Police said under Pennsylvania law, a child may be left in the care of a hospital or police officer without criminal liability, as long as the child is no older than 28 days and is unharmed.

The baby is resting at a hospital and police have been swamped with calls from people asking how to adopt the child.