New workspace VCTRY joins downtown State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Whether a student or community member, folks in State College now have a new place to study, work and relax at.

VCTRY is located downtown at 206 East Calder Way. Those stopping in can enjoy free WIFI, fresh brewed coffee and tea, and even weekly young adult worship services once the school year starts back up again.

Campus Pastor Sammy D’Alacey says their goal in opening was to create a warm, welcoming place for everyone.

“Our hope is to be a blessing to this community. So that this is a space where anybody can come in and be safe, they can come in and relax, and just take a load off and take a break from the stressors of life,” said D’Alacey.

Vctry’s business hours are Tuesday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

