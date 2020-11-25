ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District held a ribbon-cutting for a brand new workout facility: the new Thompson Family Strength and Conditioning Center.
It is part of the new Altoona Area High school building and renovation project, including 14 self-contained strength areas that include a power rack, bench, and a pulley system, along with weights and dumbells
A $100,000 gift from the late Bill and Anne Thompson helped the school district create the facility.
New workout facility launches at Altoona School District
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District held a ribbon-cutting for a brand new workout facility: the new Thompson Family Strength and Conditioning Center.