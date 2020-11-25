New workout facility launches at Altoona School District

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District held a ribbon-cutting for a brand new workout facility: the new Thompson Family Strength and Conditioning Center.

It is part of the new Altoona Area High school building and renovation project, including 14 self-contained strength areas that include a power rack, bench, and a pulley system, along with weights and dumbells

A $100,000 gift from the late Bill and Anne Thompson helped the school district create the facility.

MORE FROM WTAJ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss