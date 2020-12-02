New virtual learning space for Johnstown youth

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ) — A new “Virtual Learning Center” is giving students a place to do their virtual school work.

The organization Flood City Youth has created a space in Johnstown where students will have all the resources they need to attend their online classes. Students who visit also receive free meals.

Flood City Youth partnered with The Community Foundation For The Alleghenies to create this new learning space as an addition to their other amenities for youth such as a fitness center and an after-school music program.

Oscar Cashaw of Flood City Youth says “I’d like to thank the children because without you none of this would be possible. You guys make it possible for everything that takes place in Johnstown. One day it will be your turn to do the same thing and give back to the community.”

The youth academy is equipped with 20 desktop computers, 20 laptops, printers, wi-fi, and new furniture. The virtual learning center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on December 14th. Students utilizing the facility are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.