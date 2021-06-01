New unemployment system requires claimants to file by Wednesday, June 2

(WHTM) — Important information was released for anyone receiving or looking to receive unemployment benefits.

Pennsylvania is moving to a new system and you won’t be able to start a new unemployment claim for a week starting on Monday.

If you’re already on unemployment, make sure to file your bi-weekly claim by this coming Wednesday, otherwise, you won’t be able to file until the next week.

This is all because of a transition to a new system which leaders say after some time, will be much more modern.

“It’s the same as if you would log on to amazon or UGI or PPL. I encourage you to look at our website we have dedicated to this modernized system,” Acting Secretary of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier said.

