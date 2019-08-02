New truck dealership to create jobs in Jefferson County

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Construction is underway on a new heavy duty truck dealership in Brookville.

The DuBois and Shippenville Legacy Truck Centers are consolidating into a new location in Brookille.

“The two current facilities that we have, they were built probably back in the eary 1960s,” general manager Brent Woodrow said. “They’re very dated. It’s time to move on and get to a location like this.”

They sell and service Mack, Volvo and Cummins heavy duty trucks.

“We’re a full-line dealer,” Woodrow said. “We’ll have parts, sales and service.”

Woodrow said it will be state-of-the art facility– with a garage that can service around 20 trucks, truck sales and a parts distribution center.

Woodrow said it will bring better service to their customers, and new jobs to Jefferson County.

“We’re going to need parts counter people, service technicians, salesmen, clerical assistants, outside part sales,” Woodrow said.

They’re holding a job fair on August 14 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Golden Eagle Conference Center in Brookville.

The building is expected to be completed by the end of September.