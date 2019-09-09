New trial ordered in American Legion post slaying

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ordered a new trial for a man serving a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole in a slaying at an American Legion post in Pennsylvania.

Forty-two-year-old Robert “Rocky” Anderson was convicted of first-degree murder in the June 2016 slaying of Daniel Harris, who was shot eight times at the Haines-Stackfield American Legion post in Carlisle. Cumberland County prosecutors said the shooting happened amid a violent feud between the families of the two men.

Prosecutors said during the trial that no deals were offered for the testimony of a key witness, but that man’s attorney testified last month that there was an “implicit understanding” of leniency in a firearms case for his testimony

Judge Edward Guido said the testimony was the only evidence placing Anderson at the scene.

