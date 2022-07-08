SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a new traffic pattern for a Somerset County bridge on Friday, July 8
Beginning Monday, July 11 Somerset County Maintenance Forces are reducing Route 1017 (New Baltimore Road) to a single-lane traffic pattern for repairs to be made to the bridge over Breastwork Run in Allegheny Township.
The bridge will be reduced to a single lane. During work hours traffic will be controlled by flaggers and during non-working hours, traffic will be controlled by stop signs. Work will be performed to fix delaminated concrete under the bridge that was identified during a routine bridge inspection.
This work should take approximately two weeks to complete. All work is weather dependent.