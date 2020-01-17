New technology at area hospital

An area hospital unveiled new technology on Thursday. Hospital and community leaders cut the ribbon on a new CT scanner and suite at UPMC Bedford Hospital.



This is their second CT scan and is designed to be a faster and more technologically advanced model.

Mike Corso, Vice President of Operations for UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford said, “Certainly, our plan is to provide some services that aren’t provided here at UPMC Bedford.

According to Corso, the first of those new services will be a low-dose lung cancer screening, for long-time smokers.