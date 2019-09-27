New study links air pollution and psychiatric disorders in kids

(WTAJ/CNN) — A new study shows a link between air pollution and psychiatric disorders in children.

Researchers found when a pollutant known as PM 2.5 was present, and more children visited psychiatric emergency rooms.

On the same day as pollution spikes, kids more frequently presented symptoms of schizophrenia.

Adjustment disorders, suicidal thoughts, depression, and anxiety were more common one or two days later.

The five-year study also says children in disadvantaged areas were more susceptible to the effects.

Dirty air has already been linked to mental health problems in adults, but this is the first time children have been studied.