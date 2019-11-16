New student veteran center opens at Penn State

After three years in the making, Penn State opened their new student veteran’s center today.

The Office of Veteran’s Programs says their move from the Boucke building to the Ritenour building is just about 100 feet down Pollock Road, but it will make a big difference for student veterans.

Robert Morss served in the U.S. Army for four years.

Now, he goes to school at Penn State and works at the Office of Veteran’s programs.

He says when you come to Penn State as a veteran, you feel out of touch with everyone else.

Morss believes the Office of Veteran’s programs changes that.

“You kind of make a foundation, a network, a group of people that you can confide in, and then on top of that too, this is also where you connect with resources here to receive counseling, if you need loans, if you need other financial benefits, job opportunities,” Morss, said.

Brian Clark, Director of Veteran’s Programs, says the new student veterans office space in the Ritenour building puts several offices into one place on campus.

Giving vets space and opportunities that weren’t available before.

“There are lockers there, we have several small study rooms, a large study space, all these space have electronic capability,” Clark, said.

Thursday night President of Penn State, Eric Barron, and others spoke and cut a ribbon to open the new $4 million space.

A section in the center for studying, programs and a conference room is still under construction. It should be finished in about three months.