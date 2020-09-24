New splash park coming to Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A “cool” new recreational opportunity could be coming to Johnstown.



After receiving an $85k grant, the Alternative Community Resource Program (ACRP) plans to build a splash park. The park is expected to be on Chestnut Street.

“This will be a tremendous addition to downtown Johnstown, especially considering the nearest place for kids to go swimming is more than ten miles away,” said state Representative Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown. “The project is scheduled to begin sometime next year on what is already a historical site, having housed St. Columba Church which was built in 1888 and helped the neighborhood survive the Johnstown flood a year later.”



Rigby said the ACRP already does a tremendous job providing recreational opportunities in Cambria County and the surrounding area.