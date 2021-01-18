New shop brings Penn State Creamery to Harrisburg

Peachy Paterno take-home ice cream is stacked in a freezer at the Berkey Penn State Creamery on the main campus of Penn State University in State College, Pa., Friday, July 13, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream can now be found in Pennsylvania’s capital.

“Nittany Scoops” opened in the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Harrisburg. They are currently offering 16 flavors, including classics like Peachy Paterno and Death by Chocolate. Customers can purchase scoops or pints.

The grand opening kicked off over the weekend on Jan. 16. On Sunday, the store sold out. They plan to reopen on Jan. 19 with a restock of their flavors.

HOURS

These hours are temporary as the store works to develop permanent hours.

Monday-Friday 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday 12-6 p.m.

You can follow them on Instagram @nittany_scoops or by visiting their Facebook page.