New SFU performance room named after long-time employee

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A beloved dining hall employee at Saint Francis University was honored on Wednesday after a training facility was named after her and her dedication to student-athletes.

The athletics program has transformed one of its training facilities into the “Maureen ‘Mo’ Malloy Basketball Performance Center.”

Maureen Malloy, better known to students as “Mo” has worked in the Saint Francis University dining hall for the past 50 years.

She works as the Assistant Director of Dining Services but is best known for her sideline photography at nearly every sporting event. She shares these action photos with the athletes free of charge and keeps the albums safe in her basement.

Men’s head basketball coach Rob Krimmel described Malloy as the “Mom away from home.”

“Did you eat your vegetables? Clean up after yourself? Take your dishes back,” Krimmel said, listing examples of things Malloy will say. ” More importantly just to put that arm around you. The hugs you see when we come into a place like that. That’s what makes this place so special.”

Saint Francis alumni Steve and Jean Rogers donated the money to build the new room, which is located inside the Stokes Athletics Center.