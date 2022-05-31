BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New senior living is making its way to Broad Top Township in the coming months.

The township supervisors awarded an $828,000 bid to J.C. Orr and Sons of Altoona for the project that has been in the works for three years.

The housing project will transform the second floor of the township municipal building into apartments for low-income senior housing.

“The area’s mostly elderly people, older people,” Supervisor Don Black said. “It’s built on older people for years. We really don’t have much industry here.”

The building was formerly home to the township elementary school. The supervisors anticipate housing to cost around $700.

“If we can get low-income housing and elderly in, it’s a betterment and it’s gonna help our community more,” Chairman Donald Hedge said.

The project is expected to begin construction in June.