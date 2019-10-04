New rule may endanger hazmat response

A new state mandate could hamper the ability of an area county to respond to a hazardous spill.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) has ordered hazmat teams across the state to upgrade their equipment to maintain their current type 2 certification.That would be an expensive endeavor for Blair County’s hazmat crew.

A small trailer houses the command center for Blair County’s hazmat team and some of its equipment, but not a spectrometer to quickly identify chemicals, or a detector, powerful enough to identify materials in parts per billion .

Without them, after next year, the team would not be allowed to handle hazardous situations, where the type of chemical is unknown, and that would limit their ability to respond.

“I think we would do everything that we could possibly do to help fix the problem or mitigate a situation as safely as we could,” said Altoona Deputy Fire Chief Mike Tofano.

Tofano said, fortunately, Blair County doesn’t have too many hazmat calls, but..

“Unfortunately, we do have a lot of hazardous materials that flow through Blair County, both on rail and on road, so the potential for a call like this is certainly is certainly there,” he explained.

Tofano estimated that it’ll cost Blair County $50,000 to $80,000 to buy the extra equipment.