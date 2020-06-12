New robotic arm joint surgery now closer for Centre, Huntingdon County patients

Patients who need a knee or hip replacement now have a new option for treatment.

Geisinger Health now offers joint replacement surgery with a robotic arm at its Lewistown Hospital.

Surgeons who use the technology say it means a smaller incision for patients and less pain after surgery.

“The Mako is there to execute the plan that was determined propertively, without having to do any of the standard instrumentation we would do during a normal procedure,” Dr. Michael Sobolewlski, Orthopedic Surgeon at Geisinger Health System, said.

“I think anybody that’s looking to get a knee replacement needs to check out this technology because the recovery time is so much faster and it does such a smaller scar,” Robert Nye, knee surgery patient at Millheim, said.

Centre county patients can get evaluated for this surgery at the Gray’s Woods clinic in Port Matilda. Geisinger hopes to be able to offer the surgery there in the future.