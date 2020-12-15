New research: Blair County seniors at high risk of social isolation

(WTAJ) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social isolation among older Pennsylvanians has become an even more serious issue.



New research at Penn State Harrisburg ranked Blair County among one of the areas where seniors are at the highest risk for feeling socially isolated. The research also ranked communities on factors such as food insecurity, lack of transportation, the chance of living alone and mental illness along with other disabilities.



In the case of isolation, experts say it can lead to a variety of issues. Raeven Faye Chandler, director of the Pennsylvania Population Network said research suggests that various elements of social isolation are related to individual health outcomes.

“The variation of circumstances across this population, however, is often overlooked, which makes addressing disparities in their needs challenging regardless of the presence of a medical crisis,” Chandler said. “Our study was focused on gaining an understanding of how the many aspects of isolation vary across Pennsylvania with an eye to informing mitigation strategies.”

Other areas at high risk are Philadelphia, Luzerne, Lackawanna and Lawrence Counties.

