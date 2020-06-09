New protocol at local health facility requiring COVID-19 testing prior to surgeries

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health recently released new guidelines that require all surgical patients to be tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery.

According to a press release by the medical clinic, all patients undergoing surgeries or procedures at Mount Nittany Medical Center’s main surgical operating room, Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center, and endoscopy procedures will be tested for COVID-19 three days prior.

“We have taken additional steps for the safety and wellbeing of our patients, staff and community, including a dedicated COVID-19 wing, limiting visitors in our facilities at Mount Nittany Health, except for special circumstances, screenings, test collection sites, masking requirements, offering telehealth visits, enhanced cleaning practices and special protective barriers between patients and staff in registration areas.” Statement from Mount Nittany Health

For more information on the safe opening of services at Mount Nittany Health, visit mountnittany.org/open.