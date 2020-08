CHICAGO (WTAJ) — A new primetime national newscast is coming to cable on WGN America.

It will feature stories by Nexstar’s 5,400 journalists in 110 local newsrooms, including our own here at WTAJ.

It’s called News Nation and it launches on September 1, 2020.

Our Maggie Smolka talked with some of the anchors about what viewers can expect to see.

Click here to learn more about News Nation. The website will also point you to a channel finder for your cable system.